Reward offered for fatal Chicago shooting of Rev. Paul Jakes' 14-year-old cousin over weekend

A $500 reward is being offered in the deadly Chicago shooting of West Side pastor Rev. Paul Jakes Jr.'s 14-year-old cousin Damarrion over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A reward is being offered for information in the shooting death of the young cousin of a prominent West Side pastor.

Damarrion Jakes, 14, was shot early Saturday morning in the 2700-block of West Van Buren. He died Monday at Stroger hospital.

Jakes is the cousin of the Reverend Paul Jakes, Jr. Rev. Jakes is now offering a $500 reward in hopes of finding the shooter. Police said there have been no arrests.

While trying to cover a news conference called by Rev. Jakes Tuesday afternoon, one of ABC7's photographers was assaulted and robbed in the 2800-block of West 5th Avenue.

Our colleague is fine and suffered only minor scrapes. Chicago police are investigating.

