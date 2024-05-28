$5K reward offered in effort catch people who attacked US Marines veteran at South Loop Jewel Osco

Iraq War veteran Kevin Qin, who served with the Marines, said he was attacked by a group of people at a South Loop Jewel Osco at Wabash and Roosevelt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $5,000 reward is now being offered in an effort to catch the people who attacked and injured a military veteran in the South Loop.

Kevin Qin says he was repeatedly kicked and punched by a group of at least eight people inside the entrance to the South Loop Jewel store.

Qin and a group of Asian-American community leaders are calling on Chicago police to investigate the alleged attack as a hate crime.

"I just feel there had to be a big racial component to it because of what happened and because of what was said," Qin said.

Qin, a former marine who served in Iraq, had to be hospitalized for multiple injuries.

A spokesperson for Jewel-Osco says the store has shared surveillance video with police.