$5K reward offered in effort catch people who attacked US Marines veteran at South Loop Jewel Osco

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $5,000 reward is now being offered in an effort to catch the people who attacked and injured a military veteran in the South Loop.
Kevin Qin says he was repeatedly kicked and punched by a group of at least eight people inside the entrance to the South Loop Jewel store.
Qin and a group of Asian-American community leaders are calling on Chicago police to investigate the alleged attack as a hate crime.
"I just feel there had to be a big racial component to it because of what happened and because of what was said," Qin said.
Qin, a former marine who served in Iraq, had to be hospitalized for multiple injuries.
A spokesperson for Jewel-Osco says the store has shared surveillance video with police.