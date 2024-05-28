  • Full Story

$5K reward offered in effort catch people who attacked US Marines veteran at South Loop Jewel Osco

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 12:14AM
$5K reward offered after US Marines veteran attacked at Jewel Osco
Iraq War veteran Kevin Qin, who served with the Marines, said he was attacked by a group of people at a South Loop Jewel Osco at Wabash and Roosevelt.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $5,000 reward is now being offered in an effort to catch the people who attacked and injured a military veteran in the South Loop.

Kevin Qin says he was repeatedly kicked and punched by a group of at least eight people inside the entrance to the South Loop Jewel store.

Qin and a group of Asian-American community leaders are calling on Chicago police to investigate the alleged attack as a hate crime.

"I just feel there had to be a big racial component to it because of what happened and because of what was said," Qin said.

Qin, a former marine who served in Iraq, had to be hospitalized for multiple injuries.

A spokesperson for Jewel-Osco says the store has shared surveillance video with police.

