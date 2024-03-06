WATCH LIVE

2 shot, 1 critically injured in East Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, March 6, 2024 8:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot Wednesday morning on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were standing outside when a dark sedan pulled up, police said. A man exited the vehicle and began to shoot at the victims.

The male victim was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, initially reported to be in critical condition. The female victim was shot five times in the right leg and was also taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody, police said.

Area detectives continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

