Chicago shooting: Rideshare driver shot on Eisenhower Expressway on West Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

The driver was on I-290 in the eastbound lanes with a passenger in the car when the driver was shot just before midnight. The passenger called police to report the shooting and the driver managed to pull over at Congress Parkway and Throop Street.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger was not injured. The car was riddled with bullets and the passenger's side window was shattered, police said.

The expressway was briefly shut down for an investigation and reopened around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
