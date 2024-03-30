WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man, 29, gunned down in Auburn Gresham shooting, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 30, 2024 11:57AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a gunman who they said shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday night.

It happened just after 9 p-m near 87th and Vincennes.

Investigators said the victim was standing in a parking lot when a someone in a sedan pulled up and opened fire.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

CHICAGO CRIME: Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in South Shore, officials say

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW