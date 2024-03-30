Man, 29, gunned down in Auburn Gresham shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a gunman who they said shot and killed a 29-year-old man in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday night.

It happened just after 9 p-m near 87th and Vincennes.

Investigators said the victim was standing in a parking lot when a someone in a sedan pulled up and opened fire.

Officers found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.