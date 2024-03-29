Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in South Shore, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Chicago police said the robbery happened in the South Shore neighborhood at East 79th Street and South Jeffery Boulevard. At least one suspect approached the victim and took their belongings.

The United States Postal Inspection Service confirmed they are responding to a report of a postal carrier robbery.

The carrier was not hurt. So far, no one is in custody.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

