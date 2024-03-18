Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot, critically injured in Grand Crossing alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was critically injured in a South Side shooting on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue just after 2:20 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy was in the alley when two suspects, identified only as male, approached him before taking out guns and opening fire, police said. The suspects then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said the victim, shot three times in his body, was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

