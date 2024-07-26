16-year-old boy killed, man in grave condition after Brighton Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was killed and a man is in grave condition after a shooting Friday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 46th Street in Brighton Park, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were on the street when an offender exited a vehicle and fired shots at them, police said.

The teen was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai hospital after being shot in the chest and leg. He was initially listed in grave condition.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

