3 shot, 1 killed, after struck by gunfire in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others are wounded after a being shot in Humboldt Park Sunday night.

The victims were in the 800-block of N Hamlin around 6 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, according to police.

A 16-year-old male was struck in the thigh and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in unknown condition.

A 21-year-old male was struck in the back and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old male was struck in the chest and was transported to Mt. Saini Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not release any other details.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood