Kilwins ice cream and chocolate shop in Hyde Park reopens months after shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Hyde Park ice cream parlor and chocolate shop is back open after closing last November following a shooting."I want to be known as being very victorious and tenacious and being able to overcome any obstacle that comes my way," said Jackie Jackson, Kilwins Hyde Park owner.A stray bullet hit the storefront. Fortunately, no staff was hurt. But it shattered Jackson's spirit."Once I got here, I just started having flashbacks when the Michigan Avenue store was looted during the George Floyd protests and some other incidents that had happened with me," she said.Jackson, who owns several other Kilwins locations, shut down the shop in Hyde Park and started therapy.Seeking a fresh start Jackson knew Kilwins needed one too. But the renovations came was some challenges."I was slated to open back in April but unfortunately because of the supply chain issue, contractors issues I was delayed," Jackson said.The joy that was lost in the community in its absence returned this afternoon when Kilwins open its doors for the first time in months."We brought the whole crew out today to help us celebrate and support her business," said Richard Long, patron.He came to celebrate his birthday with his mom and sister.Long's mom, Estelle Jones Long, was also getting an early start on celebrating her 102nd birthday next month."It is a place where everybody is happy. I like her service," she said.The sweet treats are back and so are the smiles at Kilwins."This is the new Kilwins. It is a new day and a new start for me," Jackson said.