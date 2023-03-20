Chicago shooting: 2 killed in Greater Grand Crossing

Chicago police said two men were killed in a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed in a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Police said a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both shooting in the 7000-block of King Drive at about 11:53 p.m.

The 42-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and attempted to self-transport but crashed in the 5500-block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. He was then transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man and woman in the vehicle that was struck had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

