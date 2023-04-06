Chicago police: Man critically wounded in shooting after fishing in Chicago River

Chicago police said a shooting critically injured a 23-year-old man after he went fishing in the North Branch of the Chicago River in Albany Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 23-year-old man was shot in the face and critically injured after fishing in the North Branch of the Chicago River Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 3100-block of West Carmen Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was able to tell them he was out there fishing with a relative.

He told police he was walking back to his car when several unidentified men began shouting and yelling at him. That's when they apparently opened fire on the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

An SUV at the scene was hit by bullets and shell casings could be seen on the sidewalk.

Police tell us the victim is not known to them and has no criminal record. A motive in the shooting is not clear and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood