Lincoln Park shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man in his 20s was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at about 3:05 a.m. in the 1300-block of West Webster Avenue, police said.
The victim was wounded in the back and the head and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.