Chicago police: Man shot during Loop during robbery attempt

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot during a robbery in the Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old victim was standing in the 500-block of North State Street at about 3:26 a.m. when police said he was approached by a male suspect with a gun.

The suspect demanded the victim's belongings and the victim refused, which led to a physical struggle. Police said the suspect shot the victim during the struggle.

The victim was shot in the wrist and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
