Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed in Auburn Gresham, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, on the city's South Side early Friday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.The shooting happened at about 5:32 a.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 1600 block of West 81st Street, Chicago police said.A man and a woman were inside a vehicle when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached, police said. An unknown offender got out and opened fire.The male victim, 31 years old, sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body, police said. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The female victim, 29 years old, sustained gunshot wounds to the left arm and upper back, police said. She was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.Police said the offender got back into the sedan and fled westbound.No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.