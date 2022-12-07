WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed near Lawndale home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 1:57AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed near the front of a West Side home on Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue at about 6:27 p.m., police said. A 33-year-old man was shot in the head.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

