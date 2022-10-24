$5K reward offered in Maywood murder of former Marshall High School basketball star

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 22-year-old Dyanla "DeDe" Rainey.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 22-year-old Dyanla "DeDe" Rainey.

Businessman and shooting survivor David Scott is offering up the money.

Rainey was the former Marshall High School basketball star who was shot and killed in her driveway in Maywood in July.

RELATED: Marshall High School holds benefit for basketball player gunned down in Maywood driveway

There have still been no arrests in the case.

Rainey's mother hopes the money will entice someone to come forward.

The reward announcement was part of a bigger "Peace Rally" event in Maywood.

ALSO SEE: 9 juveniles among 50 shot, 10 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

Several doves were released as a sign of peace and hope and to remember those who have been lost to violence.