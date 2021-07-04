National Guard soldier, 19, found shot to death in Belmont Cragin

About 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lockwood Avenue and found the teen lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity, but the family confirmed to ABC7 the soldier's name was Chrys Carvajal.
Chrys Carvajal was a National Guard soldier.— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) July 5, 2021
The 19 year-old shot to death when he stepped outside of a party on the NW side.
His family is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Chrys is among 37 shot, 9 killed this weekend. @ABC7Chicago #Chicago #Violence pic.twitter.com/M2mWN6YayC
Carvajal's family said he was fatally shot when he stepped outside of a party near the location.
There are currently no witnesses to the shooting, police said.
The National Guard confirmed Sunday that the young man had recently completed basic training but had not yet been assigned to a permanent unit.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The family asks anyone with information to come forward.
The soldier is among 37 shot, 9 killed so far in July 4th weekend violence.
