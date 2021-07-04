chicago shooting

National Guard soldier, 19, found shot to death in Belmont Cragin

By Alexis McAdams
National guardsman found shot to death in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old National Guard soldier was found shot to death early Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

About 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2200 block of North Lockwood Avenue and found the teen lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity, but the family confirmed to ABC7 the soldier's name was Chrys Carvajal.



Carvajal's family said he was fatally shot when he stepped outside of a party near the location.

There are currently no witnesses to the shooting, police said.

The National Guard confirmed Sunday that the young man had recently completed basic training but had not yet been assigned to a permanent unit.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

The family asks anyone with information to come forward.

The soldier is among 37 shot, 9 killed so far in July 4th weekend violence.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
