Chicago shooting: 3 charged in Near South Side shooting from stolen car that killed 1

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three teens are charged in an April shooting that left one 18-year-old dead and another 18-year-old wounded on the Near South Side, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened on April 27 in the 1900 block of South State Street at about 3:31 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old man and another person, identified only as male, were inside a vehicle when a stolen white-colored Kia pulled up, and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the 18-year-old victim, shot in the hand, was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The other victim, whose age was not immediately available, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wednesday, police announced 19-year-old Jordan Parks, an unnamed 15-year-old and an unnamed 16-year-olld are all charged in the shooting.

All three are charged with first degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Parks is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm. The 15-year-old is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon under the age of 21. The 16-year-old is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, machine gun/automatic weapon.

Parks is due in court on Thursday. It was not immediately clear when the other teens are due in court, and if they're being charged as juveniles or adults.

