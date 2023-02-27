Chicago shooting: 2 shot, including Cook Co. correctional officer, outside nightclub

A Cook County correctional officer was among two wounded in a shooting outside the nightclub Hue Chicago on the Near South Side Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a Cook County correctional officer, were shot outside of a nightclub on the Near South Side Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred outside a nightclub called Hue Chicago.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk at about 12:55 a.m. in the first block of East Cermak Road when police said someone inside of a pickup truck fired in their direction.

A 31-year-old man self-transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with wounds to the back and arms, police said. The man is a Cook County correctional officer, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A 27-year-old woman suffered graze wounds to the face and legs and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.