4-year-old boy shot, critically injured inside vehicle near Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy was shot and critically injured inside a vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3300 block of West North Avenue near Humboldt Park just before 4 p.m.

A 4-year-old boy was inside a moving vehicle when someone shot him in the back, police said.

The child was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

