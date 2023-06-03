Teen charged with opening fire on police officers after Fuller Park shooting that left boy, 14, dead

'He had a really good heart. He would've done great things. He would've been a great man,' said his guardian.

3 Chicago police officers who were not struck by gunfire were hospitalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers in a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Thursday.

The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, Chicago police said.

He was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at peace officers and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon under the age of 21.

Responding officers found several victims on the ground and a gunman standing near them, police said.

"That armed offender then discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers," police said in a statement. "An officer returned fire, and the offender fled and was taken into custody a short time later. It was discovered the offender had a gunshot wound to the leg."

Police said it was not immediately clear whether the gunman had been wounded by police or had already been shot when officers arrived.

The 14-year-old boy killed in the shooting was identified by family as Pierre Johnson.

"He had a really good heart. He would've done great things. He would've been a great man," said his guardian Chris Cozzi.

Johnson had been living with Cozzi and her kids on the weekends, trying to avoid the violence in his neighborhood.

"In Chicago, I think anywhere, it takes a village to raise kids," Cozzi said. "It wasn't that Pierre didn't have enough love on the block he lived in with his great grandma, it was that there was too much violence on that block so he came to stay with us."

Johnson was known as the little brother to the Charros baseball team with a smile that could light up any room. He found happiness on the baseball field, and within the people around him.

"I think he just wanted to be happy and feel safe and feel loved," Cozzi said. "He felt loved, but he didn't feel safe."

Johnson's family said funeral and wake arrangements are being planned.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and transported himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the hand and transported to Insight Hospital in unknown condition.

Three officers were taken to local hospitals for observation. Police said that the injured officers were not struck by gunfire.

Meanwhile, CPD said two handguns were found at the scene.

At this time, the specifics of the incident are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties.

