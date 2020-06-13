CPD officer involved in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Englewood Friday.

A police-involved shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern announced on Twitter Friday night.



Ahern told ABC7 that two offenders were shot by police.

Chopper7 over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Englewood Friday.



An officer was also struck by a vehicle, Ahern said. The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.



No other details about the incident are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.
