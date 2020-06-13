CPD officer involved in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

Police involved shooting in the 7100 block of South Green. PIO in route. Media staging area to follow. #ChicagoPolice — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) June 12, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6245529" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper7 over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Englewood Friday.

COPA is responding to an officer involved shooting in the 7200 block of South Green. If you have any information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit https://t.co/LqABRQUFLE — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) June 13, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting in Englewood Friday.A police-involved shooting occurred in the 7100 block of South Green Street, Chicago Police Department spokesperson Tom Ahern announced on Twitter Friday night.Ahern told ABC7 that two offenders were shot by police.An officer was also struck by a vehicle, Ahern said. The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.No other details about the incident are known at this time.