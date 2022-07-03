Chicago police release surveillance video of South Side shooting in hopes of identifying gunman

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance pictures and video of a South Side shooting with the hopes of catching a killer.The video shows the man who pulled the trigger on June 20, on East 111th Street.You can see an SUV pull up behind another before a man runs out holding a gun.A person, who police blurred in the video, runs from the doorway of the other SUV, as the man opens fire on the person inside.Police said the suspect took off in a black Porsche Cayenne with another man driving.