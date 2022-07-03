chicago shooting

Chicago police release surveillance video of South Side shooting in hopes of identifying gunman

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago police release surveillance video of South Side shooting in hopes of identifying gunman

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance pictures and video of a South Side shooting with the hopes of catching a killer.

Warning: The video of the attack is disturbing.

The video shows the man who pulled the trigger on June 20, on East 111th Street.

You can see an SUV pull up behind another before a man runs out holding a gun.

A person, who police blurred in the video, runs from the doorway of the other SUV, as the man opens fire on the person inside.

Police said the suspect took off in a black Porsche Cayenne with another man driving.
Related topics:
chicagoroselandchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violencecaught on videosurveillancesurveillance video
