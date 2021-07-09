police shooting

Person shot, 5 officers hospitalized after West Garfield Park CPD shooting, witnesses and CFD say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police were involved in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

The shooting took place about 10 a.m. in the 100-block of South Kilpatrick Avenue. Authorities have not provided details surrounding the shooting.



Chicago fire officials said five officers and one U.S. Marshal will be taken to a hospital for observation, but none were shot.

A suspect was reportedly taken to a local hospital in critical condition, as well.

A neighbor who did not want to provide her name said she heard gunfire and was told a person was shooting at police, who returned fire.

Other neighbors also heard the commotion and said they found a man wounded on the ground.

"I heard police coming; I came down here to see what happened, you know, I see one of the guys laying down on the ground down there," a neighbor said. "They say he was in a gray car; I'm don't know for sure because I didn't see the car, but I know he was shot."

There was still a large police presence in the area about 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates

