Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 ATF agents, CPD officer in Morgan Park

CPD officer, 2 ATF agents shot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the shooting of two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer in Morgan Park on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois announced Thursday that Eugene McLaurin has been charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Police said the two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer working as part of an ATF Task Force were driving in an unmarked car on a ramp near northbound I-57 and 119th Street.

Prosecutors said the officers observed a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan that was following their vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the Malibu, later identified as McLaurin, pulled alongside and began shooting in the officers' vehicle, wounded all three of them.

RELATED: Logan Square to ATF: "Gunfighter" vs. Chicago Violence

One ATF agent was hit in the hand and another was struck in the torso. One agent is a man and one is a woman, police said.

The CPD officer was grazed on his head, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

The injured officers were treated and released from the hospital, federal officials told the I-Team Wednesday afternoon.

After the shooting, prosecutors said the Malibu was later located in Chicago and McLaurin was taken into custody later on Wednesday morning.


