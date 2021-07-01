Roseland shooting that killed woman, wounded child captured by security video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and an 8-year-old girl and another woman were wounded early Thursday in Roseland on the Far South Side - one of 14 neighborhoods in Chicago that have seen an increase in murders this year.The two women were sitting on the porch of a home in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone stepped from a white Nissan and fired at them, Chicago police said.Residents in the neighborhood say they have had enough following the fatal shooting."I'm getting my kids away from here because my kids won't be next," Roseland resident Nekeva Pritchett said. "I don't know what is happening here, but it's not good."The gunfire erupted just a few doors down from the South Side home she shares with her three young children and their father."We all had to lay on top of those children. We're thinking it's right here. We're thinking we're going to get shot too!" she said.The early morning attack comes as Chicago Police data shows an increase in the number of murders and shootings in the Roseland neighborhood this year.Police say a 40-year-old woman was killed while a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in the attack, which was captured by a security camera.Investigators said the two women were both on the front porch of a home near 113th and Wentworth Avenue as some sort of argument was going on.The video footage appears to show a vehicle, possibly a white Nissan, driving up and then someone getting out before they started shooting. Close to a dozen flashes from the shooter's weapon can be seen as the gun is fired. The car then sped off.The 40-year-old died at the hospital. Police said the other woman suffered a graze wound to the head and the 8-year-old was shot in the arm. Both are expected to be OK.Meanwhile, Pritchett said she's moving her family as soon as she can."Oh God, I cried my eyes out. I can't live over here no more," she said. "Before that it was the person that got shot right here. This block is horrible."Other neighbors said they're just as traumatized by the violence and also hope to leave.Police continue to investigate. No one is in custody.