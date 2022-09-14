Shots fired in Lincoln Park, sources say by Harvey mayor's security detail

Chopper 7HD was over a large Chicago police presence in Lincoln Park following reports of shots fired.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sources tell ABC7 Eyewitness News that shots were fired by the Harvey mayor's security detail in Lincoln Park Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said the shots were fired in an attempt to thwart a robbery.

Chicago police said four Black males jumped out of a Black Jeep SRT in ski masks. The mayor's security detail fired shots, hitting the back window of the car as the alleged offenders jumped back in and sped off.

No one is currently in custody, Chicago police said. Police said they aren't aware of anyone who was struck by gunfire, but it's possible the would-be robbers were struck as they fled.

There was a significant police presence at North and Halsted around 3 p.m., with Halsted taped off.

It was not immediately apparent whether the robbery was targeting a person or a store, or if the Harvey mayor was involved. Several high end design stores are located at that intersection, including Design Within Reach, Hay, Joybird and CB2. The intersection is also near the Lincoln Park Apple Store.

Police could be seen speaking to people on the street outside the entrance to Hay and Design Within Reach.