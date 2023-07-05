Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, near South Loop homeless encampment

Chicago police said two people were shot, one fatally, after a shooting near a homeless encampment in the South Loop Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, after a shooting near a homeless encampment in the South Loop Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred just after midnight in the 1100-block of South Des Plaines Street, police said.

One victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Video from the scene shows police investigating near a homeless encampment.

Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

The shooting came after a violent 4th of July in Chicago, with 20 people shot, two fatally, on Tuesday, police said.

OEMC, Chicago police and OEMC plan to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss safety efforts over the 4th of July holiday.