South Loop shooting: After 2 found shot to death in home, incident deemed murder-suicide

CPD said they are investigating after a woman and man were found shot to death inside a South Loop home on Indiana Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the fatal shooting deaths of a couple inside a South Loop home earlier this week a murder-suicide Tuesday night.

Leticia Zaragoza, 45, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head in the 2000-block of South Indiana Avenue.

Joseph P. Fry, 36, was found dead with one gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner's office said.

Zaragoza was killed, and Fry died by suicide, the office said.

Zaragoza's brother, Tony Garcia, said she and her boyfriend, Fry, lived in the South Loop apartment together.

"She's a beautiful person. Very loved. She didn't deserve what happened to her. Nobody does," Garcia said.

