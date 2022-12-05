Buffalo Grove murders: Friends raise money to send remains of mother, 2 daughters to family

A friend told ABC7 that they hope to send Vera and her daughters' remains to their family in Poland

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Friends are coming together to help raise money for a Buffalo Grove mother and her two daughters.

Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia were found dead last week, along with Kisliak's husband and his mother at a home in the 2800-block of Acadia Terrace.

Autopsies indicate they all died from sharp force injuries.

Friends say the couple was going through a divorce.

Police have not said who is responsible for the deaths.

The fundraiser has already surpassed its goal of $50,000.