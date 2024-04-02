2 men injured, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 35-year-old men were shot, and one was critically injured, in a drive-by attack Monday night in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The men were walking on the sidewalk in the 7000-block of South Merrill Avenue about 10:20 p.m., when a light sedan approached, and someone fired shots, CPD said.

One man was shot in the left flank and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other was shot in the right foot, and was taken to U of C in good condition.

Bullets apparently hit a nearby "vape" store, as well.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

No one was in custody on Tuesday.

