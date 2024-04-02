1 critically wounded after bullets enter Morgan Park home, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 57-year-old was man was wounded in a shooting while standing inside a home in Morgan Park.

Chicago police said a 57-year-old was man was wounded in a shooting while standing inside a home in Morgan Park.

Chicago police said a 57-year-old was man was wounded in a shooting while standing inside a home in Morgan Park.

Chicago police said a 57-year-old was man was wounded in a shooting while standing inside a home in Morgan Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 57-year-old was man shot while standing inside a home in Morgan Park, Chicago police said.

The victim was standing in the living room of a home in the 11400-block of South Elizabeth Street at about 8:20 p.m. when police said bullets entered through a front window and hit him in the arm.

The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

SEE ALSO: 33 shot, 7 fatally, in Easter weekend gun violence across city, Chicago police say

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood