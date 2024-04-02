WATCH LIVE

1 critically wounded after bullets enter Morgan Park home, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 2, 2024 10:13AM
Chicago police said a 57-year-old was man was wounded in a shooting while standing inside a home in Morgan Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 57-year-old was man shot while standing inside a home in Morgan Park, Chicago police said.

The victim was standing in the living room of a home in the 11400-block of South Elizabeth Street at about 8:20 p.m. when police said bullets entered through a front window and hit him in the arm.

The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

