1 critically wounded after bullets enter Morgan Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 57-year-old was man shot while standing inside a home in Morgan Park, Chicago police said.
The victim was standing in the living room of a home in the 11400-block of South Elizabeth Street at about 8:20 p.m. when police said bullets entered through a front window and hit him in the arm.
The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
