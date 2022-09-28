Chicago police: 1 killed in South Side drive-by shooting

Chicago police say a man is now dead, after he was shot while driving on the city's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man driving a car on the South Side was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old man was driving eastbound in the 200-block of East 31st Street at about 10:16 p.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots, police said.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.