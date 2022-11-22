Chicago shooting near CTA 95th Street Red Line stop injures teen girl

Chicago fire offcials said a teen girl was shot in the leg near the 95th Street CTA Red Line stop Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage girl was injured in a shooting near a South Side CTA stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department, paramedics and police responded to reports of a person shot near the 95th Street Red Line stop in Roseland shortly before 5 p.m.

Fire officials said a teenage girl was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police said around 4:35 p.m. a 15-year-old girl was on the sidewalk in the 0-100 block of 95th Street when she was shot in the right leg. Police had no details about any suspected shooter.

No further details about the victim have been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.