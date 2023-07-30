Chicago shooting today in Greater Grand Crossing injures 3

A Chicago shooting today in a park on South Prairie in Greater Grand Crossing injured three people Saturday evening.

Police said the three were sitting in a park in the 7100-block of South Prairie when someone walked up to them, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

A man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. A 40-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. A 56-year-old man was also shot in the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is current in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

