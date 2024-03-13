Chicago shooting in Rogers Park kills 21-year-old man, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday in Rogers Park.

The 21-year-old was in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue about 2 p.m. when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. It was not immediately known if the shooter was on the street or in the vehicle when they opened fire.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police said no one was in custody following the shooting. Police have not released any information about any suspects, nor have they released any further details about the victim.

An investigation is ongoing, CPD said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

