Chicago shooting: 11-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in Washington Park alley, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child accidentally shot himself in a South Side alley on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 6000 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 7:45 p.m.

An 11-year-old boy was in the alley when he accidentally shot himself in his foot, police said.

Police said the child was transported to Comers Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating. Further information was not immediately available.

