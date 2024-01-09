COPA investigating Marquette Park shooting involving off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's Southwest Side, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

COPA is investigating, and said the shooting happened near the 7200 block of South Spaulding Avenue in the city's Marquette Park neighborhood.

A CPD spokesman said shots were exchanged near that block, but no one was hit by gunfire and police are searching for suspects.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

