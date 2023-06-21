Chicago police release video of West Pullman restaurant shooting suspects

Chicago police investigating a fatal shooting inside of a West Pullman restaurant Sunday night have released surveillance video of the suspects.

The shooting occurred in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street at about 11:12 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a 32-year-old man was in the vestibule of a fast food restaurant and was involved in a physical altercation.

A male suspect then took out a handgun and fired, hitting the victim in the back, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video shows the suspects arrive in a blue Lincoln Nautilus. The video also shows a suspect take out a handgun

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.