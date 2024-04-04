South Side Wendy's worker shot at drive-thru window after argument, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a shooting at a West Chatham Wendy's restaurant left a woman working the drive-thru wounded Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman working the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant in the West Chatham neighborhood was shot Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:58 a.m. at a Wendy's in the 8700-block of South Lafayette Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was working the drive-thru window when a male suspect began arguing with her and fired shots.

The woman was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The drive-thru window glass was shattered by a single bullet hole as police marked a shell casing on the pavement as evidence.

Police have not released any details regarding what the argument was about.

No one is in custody and police said they are looking at surveillance footage that may have captured the shooting.

