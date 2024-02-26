4 shot, 3 fatally in West Chatham home, Chicago police say; Family IDs boy, 14, killed in shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy and another person wounded in a shooting inside a home in the West Chatham neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Family members identified the 14-year-old boy killed as Amere Deese.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7:33 p.m. in the 8000-block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Police said there was some type of altercation that happened inside of a two-story home when two males entered and opened fire.

The shooting leaving three people dead including that 14-year-old boy, a 20-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, police said.

Chicago police said they are looking for two people in connection with the West Chatham shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the leg and was transported to a hospital in fair condition.

Sunday night, Alderman William Hall, who represents the 6th Ward, spoke at a police news conference.

"Tonight, we are planning three funerals and not three futures," Alderman Hall said. "Chicago is way better than this. Help us find these killers. Do not allow any killer to sleep on any couch, any bed

Police said they are looking for two people in connection to the shooting and they are asking anyone with information to contact them. What sparked the altercation inside the home remains unclear.

