West Woodlawn shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed at large house party, Chicago police say

A large number of people were at a party just after 2:50 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting, hitting three people, according to CPD.
A 31-year-old man was shot six times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he died a short time later.
A man in his mid-20s was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and was uncooperative with police about the incident but is in good condition at University of Chicago.
A 31-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh and taken to U of C in good condition.
No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.