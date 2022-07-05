chicago shooting

West Woodlawn shooting: 3 shot, 1 killed at large house party, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: Man killed was 31, CPD said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

A Chicago shooting left 2 injured and 1 dead at an Evans Avenue house party in West Woodlawn, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot and one was killed at a house party early Tuesday morning in West Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

A large number of people were at a party just after 2:50 a.m. in the 6600-block of South Evans Avenue when an unknown suspect began shooting, hitting three people, according to CPD.

A 31-year-old man was shot six times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he died a short time later.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 71 shot, 8 killed in 4th of July weekend violence, CPD says

A man in his mid-20s was shot in the left thigh and buttocks and was uncooperative with police about the incident but is in good condition at University of Chicago.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh and taken to U of C in good condition.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

