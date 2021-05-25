Chicago shooting: Woman, 86, hit by stray bullet while watering lawn on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 86-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet while watering her lawn in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The woman was outside in the 4300-block of West Monroe Street at about 9:46 p.m. when police said someone inside a dark-colored Dodge Charger fired shots.

The woman was shot in the foot and two nearby vehicles were hit by gunfire. Police said the woman was not the target of the shooting and no other injuries were reported.

The woman refused medical treatment on the scene. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
