2 women shot in Austin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:38 p.m. in the 5100-block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said a silver car pulled up and three men got out and began shooting.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the left knee, right leg and elbow and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

