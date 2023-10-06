WATCH LIVE

2 women shot in Austin, Chicago police say

Friday, October 6, 2023
Friday, October 6, 2023 10:13AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were shot while standing on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:38 p.m. in the 5100-block of West Chicago Avenue.

Police said a silver car pulled up and three men got out and began shooting.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the left knee, right leg and elbow and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

