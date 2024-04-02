Austin residents rally for peace after violent Easter weekend

An Austin, Chicago shooting left a woman dead and four others injured over Easter weekend. On Tuesday, residents gathered for a peace walk.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rally for peace is happening on Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Over this past Easter weekend, police responded to dozens of shootings. Four people were killed. Much of that violence was on the West Side.

Alderwoman Emma Mitts, who represents the 37th Ward, is calling on other city and community leaders to come together, in light of the violence that has plagued her ward, to find solutions to keep residents safe.

Mitts was joined by residents, members of the 15th Police District, faith leaders and community organizers calling for "Peace on West Side streets."

The group has been going door-to-door on Tuesday evening, trying connect with neighbors in this area.

They initially gathered on the same block where an Easter Sunday shooting took place. Five people were shot, including a 19-year-old woman who died from her injuries.

"We're going to use this tragic moment to show this love in honor of the victims of this tragic incident," an officer said.

This gathering got underway in response to a violence weekend overall in Chicago.

Police said 33 people were shot, seven fatally, in gun violence across the city.

With the summer months around the corner, police say connecting with the community is more important than ever.