Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020; 2 shot by stray gunfire in South Chicago in first shooting of 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hit by stray gunfire just after they rang in the New Year as Chicago police announce shootings and murders jumped by more than 50 percent in 2020.At around 12 minutes past midnight, Chicago police said a man and a woman were sitting in the living room of a home when shots were fired from outside striking them.The shooting occurred in the 8700-block of South Buffalo Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.The 51-year-old man is now in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head and a 51-year-old woman has a graze wound to her head. No one is in custody.The shooting comes as Chicago police released the final crime numbers for 2020In 2020, there were 769 murders, up considerably compared to the 495 murders tallied in 2019.As for shootings, the city logged 3,261 last year, a big jump from 2,140 shootings in 2019. The number of shooting victims climbed to 4,033 in 2020, up from 2,598 in 2019.This illustrating a skyrocketing year for violence after three years of progress where many innocent children were killed and some police also became targets of gunfire.Nearly a quarter of the murders happened on the West Side.City leaders and a new Chicago police superintendent were forced to tackle civil unrest amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing several community policing strategies amongst other tactics. But police say overall crime is down.Police Superintendent David Brown is promising to make improvements when it comes to building up community partnerships and strengthening investigations.