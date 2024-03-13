5 killed in overnight Chicago shootings, including 15-year-old girl in car, man on CTA bus

Chicago shootings overnight have left five people dead, including a man on a CTA bus and a 15-year-old girl in a parked car.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The warm temperatures made for a very violent night across the city.

Since 6 p.m. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, 10 people have been shot, five fatally, Chicago police said.

In the Roseland neighborhood, a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man, were found shot at about 12:32 a.m. in the 200-block of West 109th Place in West Roseland.

They were sitting in a car and when police arrived, they found them shot multiple times, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A shooting on a CTA bus left a man wielding a knife dead in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

A witness told police a 53-year-old man was waving a knife at another person when that person took out a gun and shot the man.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot and the 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No other passengers were hurt.

Just after midnight in South Austin, two 22-year-old women were shot in the 5000-block of West Gladys Avenue.

Police said a white car approached the two women standing on the sidewalk and someone opened fire. One woman was hit in the neck and right shoulder, the other was hit in the back- both were taken to hospitals and are in critical condition.

Police said no one is in custody in any of these shooting incidents and they are continuing to investigate.

In the West Pullman neighborhood, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed, police said.

The victim was in the 600-block of West 117th Street at about 12:19 a.m. when he told police he was shot by an unknown suspect who fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital and later pronounced dead. No one I sin custody.

