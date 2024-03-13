Boy, 11, killed in Edgewater shooting, Cook County medical examiner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday.

The victim was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's as Jaydone Perkins.

Fortieth Ward Alderman Andre Vazquez said the child's mother was also injured. The Chicago Fire Department said they transported a 33-year-old pregnant woman shot in the chest in critical condition to a local hospital.

A large Chicago police presence was at the scene in the 5900-block of North Ravenswood. Avenue. Crime tape surrounded the parking lot an apartment building.

A neighbor said she heard screaming and sirens as police arrived.

"Just screaming, yelling, screaming, 'help,' but I didn't, you know, intervene, I'm sorry," she said. I pray for healing. It's sad."

Details on the investigation have not been released.

