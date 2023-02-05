Chicago shootings: 6 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed and 14 others, including a 3-year-old boy, were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A man inside a South Side home was struck by a bullet traveling from outside on Friday night, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 7900 block of South May Street at about 11:37 a.m., police said. A bullet shattered a window and struck a 39-year-old man in the neck. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. No arrests were reported.

Last weekend, at least 16 people were shot, two fatally, in shootings across the city, police said.

